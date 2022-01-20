Local woman accused of threatening another woman with an AR-15 in front of child

MCCAMMON — A 22-year-old local woman was arrested Monday after sheriff’s deputies say she threatened another woman with an AR-15 rifle in front of a 4-year-old child.

Cynamin Shonteah Tsosie of McCammon has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child following the incident, which the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate after it was witnessed by the principal of a nearby elementary school, police said.

The incident began to unfold around 1:50 p.m. Monday at a home on the 600 block of Logan Street in McCammon, which is located directly across the street from Mountain View Elementary School.

The principal of the school called the Sheriff’s Office to report that he observed a physical altercation between two women, one of whom was later identified as Tsosie. The incident ended with Tsosie grabbing an AR-15 rifle and leaving the scene in a vehicle, the principal told the Sheriff’s Office.

An off-duty Inkom police officer phoned the Sheriff’s Office to report that he was in the area of the 600 block of Logan Street and observed the vehicle leave the scene. The off-duty police officer followed the vehicle and provided police dispatchers with updates until a sheriff’s deputy responded, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While one sheriff’s deputy imitated a traffic stop on the vehicle Tsosie drove away in on Interstate 15 at mile marker 63, another deputy responded to the Logan Street home and made contact with the alleged victim.

The alleged victim told police that Tsosie became frustrated during a discussion about her parenting, which resulted in Tsosie attacking her, deputies said.

At some point during the incident, Tsosie went into a bedroom where both the 4-year-old and AR-15 were located, according to deputies.

The alleged victim told deputies that Tsosie pointed the AR-15 at her and ordered her out of the home, at which point she complied out of fear for her life.

The officer who pulled Tsosie over on Interstate 15 searched the vehicle with Tsosie’s permission and removed an AR-15 with a 60-round magazine and Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight. Officers noted the handgun was not used in the incident in McCammon.

Tsosie was arrested and booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child charges for the incident.

Tsosie appeared in front of Judge David Kress for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which her bond was set at $4,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the alleged victim, according to court records. Tsosie posted the $4,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from jail.

Tsosie is due back in court on Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child charges, Tsosie faces over five years in prison and a fine of up to $51,000.