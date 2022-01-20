ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

HS scoreboard (1-19-22)

By Bret Beherns
 5 days ago

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Wednesday night including girls’ basketball from the Vermilion County Tournament with video wins from Salt Fork and Armstrong-Potomac, with the two teams meeting for the championship on Friday night.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Vermilion County Tournament

Salt Fork 36, Oakwood 29

Armstrong-Potomac 38, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 33 F/OT

