HS scoreboard (1-19-22)

Saturday was the last weekend of wrestling tournaments before conference tournaments next weekend, and here’s a rundown of how area teams did. In Coralville: There was big news at this year’s IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Championships with the announcement that the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will sanction girls wrestling starting in the 2022-2023 season. It will be the organizations 11th sports and the 34th state to sanction the sport. For the official press release click HERE.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO