ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Video of drone strike that killed 10 civilians released by US military

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US military released video of a drone strike in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ethiopia: 19 people killed in latest drone strikes in Tigray

Nineteen people have been killed in drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray, in the latest reported attacks in the war-stricken region. In the deadliest strike on Monday in the southern Tigray town of Mai Tsebri, 17 people working at a flour mill were killed, said one of the humanitarian workers, citing witness accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

Coalition airstrikes kill 12 in Yemen after Houthi drone strike kills 3 in Abu Dhabi

(CNN) — The Saudi led-coalition fighting in Yemen launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital on Monday, shortly after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack in the United Arab Emirates. “In response to the threat and military necessity, airstrikes began on Sana’a,” Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya...
MIDDLE EAST
Chronicle

Drone Strikes on UAE Kill Three; Yemeni Fighters Claim Responsibility

Iran-backed Yemeni fighters said they launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates that caused explosions and a fire on the outskirts of the capital Abu Dhabi and left three people dead, ratcheting up tensions in the critical oil-exporting region. One of the biggest attacks to date on UAE soil...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Drone Strike#Kabul#Afghan
abc17news.com

Ethiopian drone strike kills 17 on day of Biden-Abiy call

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Local authorities say an Ethiopian drone strike has killed 17 civilians in the country’s Tigray region on the day that President Joe Biden during a call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed concern about such attacks in the ongoing war. A report by the zonal administration says women at a flour-grinding mill made up most of those killed in the Monday drone strike near Mai Tsebri, according to a source who saw the report. Such drone strikes have been reported almost daily in Tigray after Tigray forces retreated into their region and Ethiopian forces said they would not advance further there.
POLITICS
The Independent

Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained, according to Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.Violence in the once peaceful West African nation is escalating as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group increase. Thousands have died in recent years and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
ABU DHABI
Action News Jax

S. Korean officials say North Korea tested cruise missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protests

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country.Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou chanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. “The jihadists are hitting (the country), people are dying, others are fleeing their homes. … We want Roch and his government to resign because their handling of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore. Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighboring...
PROTESTS
AFP

Seven injured in US F-35 incident in South China Sea

Seven US sailors were injured Monday in a Navy F-35C fighter "landing mishap" on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the Navy said. The accident occurred while the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth combat aircraft, was attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson during routine flight operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The pilot of the aircraft was in stable condition after ejecting and being rescued by a helicopter. Seven sailors were injured, three of whom were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

844K+
Followers
127K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy