Q: It looks like Omer Yurtseven will force Erik Spoelstra to play him. And that’s the right way for a talented rookie to break into the rotation. But clearly Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo need to have many more reps together. Actually, I see that combo more for next season after a full training camp. The combination of their distinct talents need to be honed by Spo, who is a talented coach. — ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO