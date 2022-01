The end of 2021 brought us some serious bangers when it comes to movies, both in theaters and in the streaming world. Spider-Man: No Way Home may have crushed it at the box office, but the all-star cast of writer/director Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up did some serious numbers on Netflix. Don’t Look Up had some comedic gold throughout the film, but was home to some insightful moments as well. It turns out the gut-punching last line of the film was apparently almost cut, and thankfully star Leonardo DiCaprio both came up with the line and pushed to keep it in the film.

