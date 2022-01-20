ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Video of drone strike that killed 10 civilians released by US military

News-Herald.net
 5 days ago

The US military released video of...

www.news-herald.net

Shore News Network

REPORT: Drone Strike Kills 17 People On Same Day Biden Speaks With African Leader

A drone strike in Ethiopia killed 17 people Monday, the same day President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the phone, the Associated Press reported. The majority of the victims were women working at a flour-grinding mill near Mai Tsebri, according to the AP. Drone strikes have been reported almost daily in the Tigray region, with an attack killing at least 57 people over the weekend.
The Guardian

Ethiopia: 19 people killed in latest drone strikes in Tigray

Nineteen people have been killed in drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray, in the latest reported attacks in the war-stricken region. In the deadliest strike on Monday in the southern Tigray town of Mai Tsebri, 17 people working at a flour mill were killed, said one of the humanitarian workers, citing witness accounts.
Marietta Daily Journal

Drone strikes on UAE kill 3; Yemeni fighters claim responsibility

Iran-backed Yemeni fighters said they launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates that caused explosions and a fire on the outskirts of the capital Abu Dhabi and left three people dead, ratcheting up tensions in the critical oil-exporting region. One of the biggest attacks to date on UAE soil...
abc17news.com

Ethiopian drone strike kills 17 on day of Biden-Abiy call

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Local authorities say an Ethiopian drone strike has killed 17 civilians in the country’s Tigray region on the day that President Joe Biden during a call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed concern about such attacks in the ongoing war. A report by the zonal administration says women at a flour-grinding mill made up most of those killed in the Monday drone strike near Mai Tsebri, according to a source who saw the report. Such drone strikes have been reported almost daily in Tigray after Tigray forces retreated into their region and Ethiopian forces said they would not advance further there.
AFP

Coalition denies Yemen prison air strike that killed 70

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday denied carrying out an air strike on a prison in Yemen's rebel-held north that aid groups said killed at least 70 people, including migrants, women and children. They said they were "horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed... in a blatant disregard for civilian lives".
AFP

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Afghanistan's new Taliban authorities warned Saturday they have the right to crack down on dissent and jail protesters, as concerns grew over the disappearance of two women activists.   But the Taliban banned all unsanctioned protests after returning to power.
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
WGN News

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal […]
