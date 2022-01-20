Video of drone strike that killed 10 civilians released by US military

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
