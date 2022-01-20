Video of drone strike that killed 10 civilians released by US military

Seven US sailors were injured Monday in a Navy F-35C fighter "landing mishap" on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the Navy said.
The accident occurred while the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth combat aircraft, was attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson during routine flight operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
The pilot of the aircraft was in stable condition after ejecting and being rescued by a helicopter.
Seven sailors were injured, three of whom were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable.
