Video of drone strike that killed 10 civilians released by US military

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Local authorities say an Ethiopian drone strike has killed 17 civilians in the country’s Tigray region on the day that President Joe Biden during a call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed concern about such attacks in the ongoing war. A report by the zonal administration says women at a flour-grinding mill made up most of those killed in the Monday drone strike near Mai Tsebri, according to a source who saw the report. Such drone strikes have been reported almost daily in Tigray after Tigray forces retreated into their region and Ethiopian forces said they would not advance further there.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO