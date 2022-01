The European Union has asked Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to halt the execution of Matthew Reeves "on the grounds of Mr. Reeves' intellectual disability." Reeves' execution is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, but it is currently blocked by a federal court order. Lawyers for the State of Alabama have appealed that order to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has not yet ruled on the matter.

WORLD ・ 9 HOURS AGO