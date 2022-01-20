ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argued is vital for protecting democracy was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster, a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate.

