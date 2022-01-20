Video of drone strike that killed 10 civilians released by US military

Related
Iranian Aytatollah Releases Animation Showing Drone Strike Hitting, Killing Donald Trump
"Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price," the video stated.
Ethiopia: 19 people killed in latest drone strikes in Tigray
Nineteen people have been killed in drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray, in the latest reported attacks in the war-stricken region. In the deadliest strike on Monday in the southern Tigray town of Mai Tsebri, 17 people working at a flour mill were killed, said one of the humanitarian workers, citing witness accounts.
REPORT: Drone Strike Kills 17 People On Same Day Biden Speaks With African Leader
A drone strike in Ethiopia killed 17 people Monday, the same day President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the phone, the Associated Press reported. The majority of the victims were women working at a flour-grinding mill near Mai Tsebri, according to the AP. Drone strikes have been reported almost daily in the Tigray region, with an attack killing at least 57 people over the weekend.
Drone strikes on UAE kill 3; Yemeni fighters claim responsibility
Iran-backed Yemeni fighters said they launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates that caused explosions and a fire on the outskirts of the capital Abu Dhabi and left three people dead, ratcheting up tensions in the critical oil-exporting region. One of the biggest attacks to date on UAE soil...
Coalition airstrikes kill 12 in Yemen after Houthi drone strike kills 3 in Abu Dhabi
(CNN) — The Saudi led-coalition fighting in Yemen launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital on Monday, shortly after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack in the United Arab Emirates. “In response to the threat and military necessity, airstrikes began on Sana’a,” Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya...
New US military tech lets one soldier control swarm of 130 drones using voice commands
SCARY drone tech that lets a single soldier control 130 drones with just their voice has been developed in partnership with the Pentagon. The drone swarms have been tested in indoor and outdoor settings. Defense contractor company Raytheon has been working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on...
Ethiopian drone strike kills 17 on day of Biden-Abiy call
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Local authorities say an Ethiopian drone strike has killed 17 civilians in the country’s Tigray region on the day that President Joe Biden during a call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed concern about such attacks in the ongoing war. A report by the zonal administration says women at a flour-grinding mill made up most of those killed in the Monday drone strike near Mai Tsebri, according to a source who saw the report. Such drone strikes have been reported almost daily in Tigray after Tigray forces retreated into their region and Ethiopian forces said they would not advance further there.
Coalition denies Yemen prison air strike that killed 70
The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday denied carrying out an air strike on a prison in Yemen's rebel-held north that aid groups said killed at least 70 people, including migrants, women and children. They said they were "horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed... in a blatant disregard for civilian lives".
NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine
The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.
Chinese Military Jets Fly Near Taiwan As U.S. Distracted By Ukraine
It marked the largest convoy of aircraft China had sent towards the self-governing island this year.
UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry
The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered about 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert, preparing for possible deployment to Europe, if needed, to reassure NATO allies in the face of Russian aggression on the border of Ukraine
U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt
The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors
China Warns That the United States Will Pay a “Unbearable Price” for Its Actions on Taiwan.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is
Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
After a year of compromises, Biden may soon have to make hard choices about the US's role in the world
During his first months in office, Biden took laudable steps in the right direction on foreign policy, but he appears to have gotten cold feet.
Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
Afghanistan's new Taliban authorities warned Saturday they have the right to crack down on dissent and jail protesters, as concerns grew over the disappearance of two women activists. But the Taliban banned all unsanctioned protests after returning to power.
UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack
The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country.
Attacks inside one of Iran's most secure nuclear facilities are the latest blows in a shadowy battle with Israel
They have mostly avoided open clashes, but Iran's and Israel's campaigns against each other have been punctuated by attacks and assassinations.
Seven injured in US F-35 incident in South China Sea
Seven US sailors were injured Monday in a Navy F-35C fighter "landing mishap" on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the Navy said. The accident occurred while the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth combat aircraft, was attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson during routine flight operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The pilot of the aircraft was in stable condition after ejecting and being rescued by a helicopter. Seven sailors were injured, three of whom were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable.
