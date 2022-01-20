ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSUN Productions Wins Honors From National Opera Association

By California State University, Northridge
 5 days ago

California State University, Northridge was given two honors from the National Opera Association, officials said Tuesday. No detail was too small in CSUN’s virtual productions of Maurice Ravel’s “L’enfant et les sortilèges” and Giacomo Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi.”. That attention to artistry...

