CSUN Productions Wins Honors From National Opera Association

In four performances in spring 2022, The Atlanta Opera presents the Southeast premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (April 30–May 8), the opera that won Mason Bates and Mark Campbell a 2019 Grammy Award, in a new production from General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, the “innovative risk-taker … bringing change to The Atlanta Opera” (Opera News). An important new addition to the contemporary canon, after receiving its world premiere in Santa Fe, Bates and Campbell’s opera was “rapturously received” as “a triumph” at Seattle Opera (Washington Post), where it went on to become the most popular work in that company’s 58-year history. Co-produced with Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Austin Opera, and soon headed also to the Utah Symphony and Canada’s Calgary Opera, Zvulun’s inspired new treatment of Steve Jobs is just the second to date, reaffirming The Atlanta Opera’s standing as “one of the most exciting opera companies in America” (Opera Wire).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO