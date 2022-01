Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to celebrate the birthday and reflect on the accomplishments and legacy of Dr. King. It is also a national day of service on which people are encouraged to use their day off from work or school to volunteer in their community. Individuals and groups across the country participate in community service, with some making this their first-time volunteer effort and many more continuing a year-round commitment to service.

