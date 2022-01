HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College Men’s Basketball team could not keep up with the inside presence and three-point shooting of the 11th ranked University of Jamestown’s Jimmies in an 82-52 loss at Lynn Farrell Arena today. Stacked with a distinctive height advantage the Jimmies worked well both in the paint and from beyond the arc. Jamestown shot a blistering 50.9% from the field, 47.6% on three-pointers and was 90% from the free throw line sinking 18 on 20 trips.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO