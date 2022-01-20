ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and...

KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
CBS Sports

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: Southeast Missouri State 7-11; Eastern Illinois 2-15 The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (75-44 and 94-88) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Redhawks and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lantz Arena. Southeast Missouri State will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
Sheppard lifts Belmont over Eastern Illinois 90-56

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 15 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins romped past Eastern Illinois 90-56 on Monday night. JaCobi Wood and Will Richard added 13 points apiece, EJ Bellinger chipped in 12 points, and Luke Smith had 11 for Belmont (15-5, 5-2 Ohio Valley). Wood also had eight assists, while Richard posted six assists.
Maxwell's 27 leads No. 7 IWU over No. 16 Marian

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten in Crossroads League play and ran its current streak to eight-straight wins by outlasting No. 16 Marian in Luckey Arena on Saturday. Seth Maxwell poured in a game-high 27 points and added four rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots to...
Henry lifts Jacksonville State past Bellarmine 65-60

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a career-high 24 points as Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game, narrowly defeating Bellarmine 65-60 on Monday night. Brandon Huffman had 12 points for Jacksonville State (13-6, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Finch added nine rebounds.
Wake Forest beats Boston College for 4th straight ACC win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 20 points, Jake LaRavia had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Boston College 87-57 on Monday night. Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3 ACC) has won four straight ACC regular-season games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
Arizona State hires Billick as offensive analyst

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards. “I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”
Broome leads Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 67-54

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Morehead State to a 67-54 win over Tennessee State on Monday night, the Eagles' ninth straight victory. Tray Hollowell had 13 points for Morehead State (15-5, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 11 points...
No. 1 South Carolina wins 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt 85-30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LeLe Grissett typically brings South Carolina energy off the bench. This time, the fifth-year senior did it from the opening tip. Grissett had seven of her season-high 14 points in the first period as the top-ranked Gamecocks opened up a big lead on Monday night on the way to their 14th straight win over Vanderbilt, 85-30.
Ruffin, Murrell lead Mississippi past Florida 70-54

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points, Matthew Murrell added 20 points and Mississippi defeated Florida 70-54 on Monday night. Mississippi turned back a late Florida run, scoring 15 points in the final four minutes. The Rebels had taken command of the game with a 19-9 run to build a 51-41 lead midway through the second half.
