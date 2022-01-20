Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards. “I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO