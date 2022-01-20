Injury Update: Draymond Green Not Expected to Get Surgery

The Golden State Warriors announced on Sunday that Draymond Green will be out for at least two additional weeks after an MRI indicated that the calf soreness he was experiencing was related to a disc in his lower back. While the initial report was understabaly concerning, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided some reason for optimism on Wednesday.

When asked about Draymond's injury, Kerr said that "I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times, and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine." Kerr's comments were initially reported by 95.7 The Game on Twitter.

This is certainly good news for the Warriors, who have gone just 4-5 in the nine games Draymond has missed this season. His facilitation on offense combined with his stifling defense is certainly irreplaceable. Some have even lobbied for his MVP case, with Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder recently claiming that Draymond deserves some recognition in that category.

While the Warriors will miss Draymond while he is out, avoiding a long-term injury is the ultimate goal. With Klay Thompson still getting integrated, the Warriors are much more focused on the postseason than their current positioning in the Western Conference. If they are able to get Curry, Thompson, and Green all healthy and in rhythm for the playoffs, the feeling around the team seems to be that they can beat anybody.