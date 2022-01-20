ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker rallies Oklahoma State past TCU 57-56

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Rondel Walker buried a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left and added two...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Lee scores record 61 as K-State women rout No. 14 Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday. She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor – all 2-pointers – for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference). […]
MANHATTAN, KS
No. 23 Texas holds on for ugly 56-51 win over Oklahoma State

With losses in three of the last four games, the No. 23 Texas Longhorns needed a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at the Erwin Center and pulled out an ugly 56-51 victory. Ugly as it was, Texas played hard and with a level of tenacity. “Credit to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
Arizona State hires Billick as offensive analyst

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards. “I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”
NFL

