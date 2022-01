The Philadelphia 76ers publically admit that they’re perfectly fine with wasting Joel Embiid’s prime. When this season is all said and done, the biggest sin of the Philadelphia 76ers won’t be the way they handled the Ben Simmons situation. Instead, it’ll be their passive approach to allowing another year of Joel Embiid’s prime, specifically his age-28 season, to be essentially hijacked by a player that the team, probably, deep down doesn’t even want on the roster.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO