ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs was interviewed for the second time by the New York...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The New York Giants#American Football#Poles#Giants Gm#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Surprising Admission

With most of the NFL world complaining about the league’s overtime rules following Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bills game, it would be extremely understandable for Josh Allen to feel similarly. The Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36, in an overtime thriller in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. Patrick...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NFL DFS Picks: Top Sunday slate for Rams vs. Buccaneers, Bills vs. Chiefs includes Cam Akers and Tyler Johnson

If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional Round games featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our top NFL DFS picks and recommended lineup, based on DraftKings pricing.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Star receiver wants to sign with Chiefs this offseason

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.
NFL
Salina Post

Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times...
Salina Post

Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game. Or you could use two...
NFL
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy