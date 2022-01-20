Chiefs' Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO