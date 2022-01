Online Reputation Management (ORM) includes combining traditional marketing strategies and establishing public relations using Search Engine Marketing. ORM works as a safeguard for your organization to protect your brand reputation from online negative exposure. Google happens to take this very seriously, and the search engine can penalize your website for the same. Glassdoor is one of the world's leading job and recruiting sites, allowing you to promote your firm by creating a profile for it, responding to reviews, and so on. It offers a database of interview questions and reviews, company reviews, ratings, salaries & insights etc. Visitors can contribute and share their real-time experiences in the form of reviews.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO