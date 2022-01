Get a $99 statement credit when you spend $99+ at Frontpoint Security. Looks like you can get the safehouse package and just pay tax. This signs you up for three years of monitoring at $1.64 per day though. You can cancel the monitoring within 30 days, but then you must return the equipment. Frontpoint is on portals and you can get another $100 through that, but I don’t think it’s worth trying as it looks like it’s very difficult to cancel and you don’t want to be stuck paying $1.64 per day for three years.

