‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Stays True to Franchise Hallmarks

Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading into its fifth weekend, which should add more cash to its coffers. The film is the first pandemic release to top $1 billion at the box office, having just surpassed $1.53 billion. That’s hardly a surprise to anyone familiar with the massive No Way Home leaks and rumors that preceded the movie’s premiere. But not everyone will go to see the film in theaters, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe. Countless people are anxiously awaiting No Way Home‘s Disney Plus release. Not to mention all the fans who want to rewatch the MCU hit from home so they can pause and rewind the movie as often as they like.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO