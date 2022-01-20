ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Leica Q3 or Leica QL or a new Leica X?

By LR admin
leicarumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Leica already removed the leaked Q3 image from Leica FOTOS in their latest app update. Or maybe...

leicarumors.com

dailycameranews.com

Leica M11 Rangefinder Camera Price, Specs, Release date

Leica M11 Rangefinder Camera officially announced. Here are the price, specs and release date information of the Leica M11. The new Leica M11 rangefinder camera has a unique triple resolution BSI CMOS sensor that can record 60, 36 or 18 megapixels images using the full sensor area. Other key new...
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Leica M11 press release

The new Leica M11 combines the experience of traditional rangefinder photography with contemporary camera technology, delivering a maximum of flexibility to every photographer. Featuring an exclusive triple resolution sensor, expanded ISO range, dual memory, extended battery life and a streamlined and intuitive menu system, the Leica M11 represents a new benchmark in digital photography and the most flexible M-System camera in Leica’s storied history.
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Leica M10-R vs. Leica M11

Leica M10-R vs. Leica M11 cameras specifications comparison based on previous leaks (click for larger view):. FCC disclosure statement: this post may contain affiliate links or promotions that do not cost readers anything but help keep this website alive. Thanks for your support!
ELECTRONICS
Business Wire

Leica Announces the M11 Digital Rangefinder Camera; Now Available at B&H Photo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B&H is pleased to announce the latest version of the legendary Leica M rangefinder, the Leica M11 digital camera. Not just echoing the design of the classic Leica M3 from 1954, the new M11 is almost as identical on the outside as the M10 before it. The new digital model packs a newly designed 60MP sensor, refreshed interface, and improved photo capabilities that remain true to the minimalist appeal of M cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Leica's M11 rangefinder camera features a 60-megapixel, full-frame sensor

Leica first announced its M10 rangefinder camera back in January 2017, and the company has since released multiple variants of the camera since. Most recently, the M10-R added a 40-megapixel sensor to the to the camera, a big step up over the 24-megapixel one found in the original M10. But today, Leica is ready to leave the M10 lineup behind and move to a totally new camera, the Leica M11.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Leica’s M11 Is the Red Dot’s Most Refined Compact Digital Camera Yet

Leica M cameras don’t change very often. In fact, the basic concept has changed very little in seven decades. The first model in the series—the M3—was introduced in 1954 and helped revolutionize handheld photography. The small, Bauhaus-inspired design fitted in the palm of your hand, while the innovative, rangefinder system allowed the user to compose and focus at the same time, something that wasn’t previously possible. Those users ended up being some of the biggest names in photography. Helen Levitt, Joel Meyerowitz, Ropert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Garry Winogrand—the list of iconic photographers that used Leicas is endless. That original formula was...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Latest Leica M11 leaks: 60MP sensor, electronic shutter, $400 more than M10-R

More information unfolds about the newly anticipated Leica M11, including new photos and specifications, ahead of the suspected launch date of 13 January. This new information has uncovered a detailed technical data sheet of the new 60MP Leica M11, along with pricing details suggesting that you may only need to pay $400 / £400 more than the current M flagship (the Leica M10-R) thanks to a leaked page from Park Cameras.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

The new Leica M11 with 60, 36 and 18MP: pixel-binning like a smartphone

At the heart of the new Leica M11 is a full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology with 60, 36 or 18 megapixels, a pixel-binning process we’ve mostly seen in smartphone photography. While maintaining the iconic look of a traditional Leica M, the carefully optimized design of the...
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

The new Leica M11 has live view built-in image stabilization

Before the M11 announcement, I reported a rumor that the upcoming Leica M11 camera will not have IBIS, but the LCD screen and EVF will have a separate built-in image stabilization (shake reduction) feature that will be helpful when focus peaking. After the Leica m11 camera was officially announced, I looked online to find out if my reporting was accurate, especially since several readers did not believe my report. Here is the M11 video from B&H Photo that mentions the new feature at the 4:40 minute mark:
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Leica M11 is a surprisingly innovative rangefinder with 64GB internal storage

The long-rumored Leica M11 is finally official – and the 60MP full-frame rangefinder packs some surprisingly innovative features into its classic, retro body. The M-series dates back to the 1950s and its cameras have typically been old-school in both their design and operation. But the Leica M11 inherits some modern features from its forward-thinking siblings like the TL-series, including 64GB internal storage.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Leica Unveils the M11, the Most Flexible M-System Camera in Its History

Few camera companies have the recognition and respect that Leica has. While it first started selling premium digital cameras in 2006, the German standout had been a photography staple since the 1800s. As long as it has been operating, Leica has been raising the standard for cameras. Today marks another step in its journey of excellence as Leica unveils its newest digital camera on its lauded M-System, the M11, a revolutionary model that marries traditional rangefinder photography with modern digital camera tech.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

The M11 is Proof Leica Should Stick to Rangefinders

Leica has historically been known for rangefinder-style cameras but has branched away in recent years. But if there is one thing the company should take away from the praise the new M11 is getting, it’s that it should stick with what it’s good at. The new Leica M11...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Leica’s 60-megapixel M11 leaks days ahead of rumored announcement

Leica is planning to drop the latest rangefinder camera in its M series soon, but some of the design choices might piss off some of the red dot purists. Leaks coming from Leica Rumors (via HMeye) show that the M11 will not have the traditional baseplate design that you have to twist open to get to the battery and SD card. The design harkens back to Leica’s film cameras, but it looks like the M11 does away with the baseplate and gives you direct access to the battery and SD card.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to watch today's big Leica M11 launch

The Leica M11 event is set to start on Thursday January 13 at 9am EST / 2pm GMT, which works out as 12am (AEST) on Friday January 14 in Australia. How long will the event last? Depending on how much Leica has to show, the event could last 30 minutes to one hour.
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

New & Notable from Winky Lux, Leica and Ruggable

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. If you’re concerned about the economic volatility at...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Leica M11 Overview

The Leica M11 is a digital rangefinder camera built around a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor. It's the latest in Leica's 'M' series of rangefinders that dates back to the M3 from 1954. With this unrivaled depth of heritage behind it, it's no surprise that the M11 looks a lot like its predecessors. Despite the visual similarities, there's a lot that's changed in the latest model, with a more refined body design as well as completely new internals. The M11 will be available in two variants: a classic silver version with black leatherette band around the center and a brass top-plate, and a black version that uses aluminum instead, making it around 100g lighter. The recommended retail price for both is $8995.
RETAIL
leicarumors.com

Kai Wong published his Leica M11 video online

Kai Wong published his Leica M11 video before the announcement and then removed it from his YouTube channel. Many readers have uploaded the video on social media and other sites – check the Leica M11 Facebook Group and this link (update: a reader added another link where you can watch the video).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

The M11 is Leica’s new flagship rangefinder

Leica really defined the rangefinder style in cameras, and its film models are legendary. In the digital era they are known more for their prices than anything else. While the build and image quality of the M10, Q2 and other cameras was unimpeachable, you could get a lot more camera for considerably less money elsewhere. That won’t change with the M11, but at least the new model brings some much-needed modern features.
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Is that the rumored Leica Q3 camera?

We already got the first Leica Q3 camera rumors from one of the official Leica M11 videos. Here is another, even better Leica Q3 Easter egg: the above picture is part of the latest Leica FOTOS app – the camera displayed looks like a Leica Q but with a different position of the side buttons and with a tiltable screen (first for Leica?). For comparison, here are the back views of the Leica Q and Leica Q2 cameras:
ELECTRONICS

