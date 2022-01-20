Leica Q3 or Leica QL or a new Leica X?

The Leica M11 is a digital rangefinder camera built around a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor. It's the latest in Leica's 'M' series of rangefinders that dates back to the M3 from 1954. With this unrivaled depth of heritage behind it, it's no surprise that the M11 looks a lot like its predecessors. Despite the visual similarities, there's a lot that's changed in the latest model, with a more refined body design as well as completely new internals. The M11 will be available in two variants: a classic silver version with black leatherette band around the center and a brass top-plate, and a black version that uses aluminum instead, making it around 100g lighter. The recommended retail price for both is $8995.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO