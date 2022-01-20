ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Takes the Blue Pill and Poorly Innovates Beyond Source Material

By Sofia Wills
Hoya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen given the choice between the red pill to innovate the franchise and the blue pill to stay the same, “The Matrix Resurrections” ultimately chose the latter. While “The Matrix Resurrections” captures the hearts of longtime Matrix fans with its heavy reliance on nostalgia from characters and settings, the film fails...

thehoya.com

IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Treated Friends and Co-Workers to All-Expenses ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere Trip

Keanu Reeves continues to live up to his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most selfless gentlemen. From gifting Rolex watches to his “John Wick 4” stunt team to giving Harley Davidson motorcycles to the “Matrix Reloaded” crew, Reeves is known for generously doling out gifts to those in his midst. The experience on and off the set of “The Matrix Resurrections” was no exception. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Reeves generously shelled out for friends, co-workers, and other team members to enjoy a luxe experience for the San Francisco premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections,” which took place in the Bay...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Matrix Resurrections streaming free where to see Full Film Keanu Reeves Sky Primafila or Amazon Prime?

The long-awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, he is finally about to be reality on the big screen. The highly anticipated Matrix Resurrections will arrive 18 years after the last two chapters, Matrix Reloaded And Matrix Revolutions, which greatly disappointed the many fans of the science fiction film series. The director Lana Wachowski will have the difficult task of making us forget the two sequels of the original film, dated 1999, which revolutionized the world of cinema. The plot of the film is not yet clear, but according to the latest rumors, the two brains of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) – characters who died in the Matrix Revolutions – will be “exhumed” by the Matrix, these brains being uploaded within the same parallel reality Matrix. Within the cast, we find as well Cristina Ricci And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. In this article we will provide you with all the information on where to see Matrix Resurrections, free streaming Full Film Keanu Reaves Netflix or Amazon Prime?
MOVIES
star-revue.com

The Matrix Resurrections Rages Against the Machines — and the Metaverse, by Dante A. Ciampaglia

In spring 1999, the world stared down a new century. It prepped for a Y2K computer meltdown, grappled with millennial paranoia, witnessed widening class and wealth gaps, and wrestled with culture rapidly moving online. Into this din came the Wachowskis’ The Matrix, its sexy leather-clad cyberpunk heroes kung-fu fighting and bullet dodging the Men in Black avatars of an evil empire in a quest to awaken humanity to their enslavement by machines in an invisible pen called the Matrix. It blew our minds — it’s still blowing our minds — fundamentally altering science fiction and action cinema and providing a vocabulary for our burgeoning digital experience: jack in, unplug, rabbit holes, take the red pill.
VIDEO GAMES
UV Cavalier Daily

The Matrix Resurrections didn’t need to happen, and that’s why it’s brilliant

Whenever someone asks me what movie scared me the most when I was a kid, my answer is always “The Matrix.” When I saw it for the first time, I immediately fell in love with its incredible action and undeniably cool characters. Now that I’ve grown older, I still love the film for its dense philosophical themes, its pioneering filmmaking and it being cinema’s greatest allegory for gender dysphoria and transitioning. It is an undeniable masterpiece that blew my mind as a kid, but maybe a little too much.
MOVIES
Village Voice

Neo’s Not Happy In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Almost two decades since 1999’s The Matrix exceeded all expectations, changing both the sci-fi genre and action films forever, filmmaker Lana Wachowski returns to the cyberpunk saga in an effort to rekindle the franchise. The Matrix Resurrections follows an older Neo (the still delightful Keanu Reeves) as he lives his life back in the Matrix – a simulated reality in which humans are unknowingly used as cattle by machines who harvest their energy.
MOVIES
Polygon

The 2022 Scream does for horror what Matrix Resurrections did for sci-fi

In the 25 years since Scream revived mainstream horror, kickstarted a teen-movie boom, and inspired multiple sequels, every franchise has become Scream. Sure, they aren’t all youth-culture murder mysteries about defeating masked killers. But the self-aware commentary on the ins, outs, and tropes of its own genre, the element that really set Scream apart in 1996, has become a go-to screenwriting move for any franchise. (Though few of them execute it with such mischievous wit.)
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

How The Matrix Resurrections challenges its own queer themes

The Matrix Resurrections spoilers follow. The first act of The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski's return to her groundbreaking sci-fi franchise, is all about reckoning with the legacy that the original trilogy – co-directed with sister Lilly – has left behind. While Resurrections constantly challenges the idea of what a sequel can look like in 2021, one of the things that stays the same in Resurrections when compared to the original films, is the inherent queerness of the story.
VIDEO GAMES
Michigan Daily

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: The most personal and self-reflexive entry in the series proves divisive

In “The Matrix Resurrections,” it’s clear that the Wachowski sisters (“The Matrix”) did not want to make this movie. They made a trilogy of successful sci-fi action extravaganzas, which created some of the most highly influential elements not only in cinema, but throughout popular culture. Naturally, financier and IP-owner Warner Brothers wanted to continue this success and probably begged the Wachowskis to mastermind a fourth film. This prodding is brought to life in the first act of “The Matrix Resurrections,” and, in typical Matrix fashion, it is not subtle. Only after a slew of personal tragedies did Lana Wachowski (without Lilly) want to return to the franchise, mostly as a comfort to herself.
MOVIES

