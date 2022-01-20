West Virginia’s Joe Manchin says voting rights bills can pass even with filibuster in place
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continues to...www.localdvm.com
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continues to...www.localdvm.com
This man is just useless anymore. The only thing he cares about is staying in power but he's disappointed literally everyone.
He's a "representative", meaning he represents the will of his constituents at the voting buttons. His constituency is overwhelming polling *against* these two bills. Guess which button he's supposed to press?
Comments / 18