Public Health

Free, At-home COVID-19 Tests Now Available

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free, and orders...

www.independentnews.com

#Covid
whatsupnewp.com

Free Covid home test kits now available through USPS

The United States Postal Service is now offering free sets of four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free and there is no shipping cost. To receive the free tests, visit covidtests.gov or special.usps.com/testkits. One set of four tests will be mailed out per address. The free test kits...
PUBLIC HEALTH

