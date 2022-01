Organizer and community socialite Chante Rankins returns with something that is needed and inspiring to the youth in Lake Charles. It's the 3rd annual 'Taking Back Our Youth Seminar' this Thursday, January 27 inside the Allen P. August Annex 2000 Moeling Street at 6 pm. With our youth in more dangerous situations and even more at risk of incarceration or possibly death. We need more events like this to not only inform our youth but parents and fellow adults on how we can help to maneuver our youth down the right path.

