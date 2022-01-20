ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams’ Star Continues To Rise

watchstadium.com
 5 days ago

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams was an all-around problem for...

watchstadium.com

247Sports

Armando Bacot injury: UNC star will play at Wake Forest

North Carolina star Armando Bacot will play tonight at Wake Forest after being questionable with a tailbone injury. North Carolina will aim to bounce back from an 85-57 blowout loss at Miami Tuesday. Through 16 games, Bacot leads UNC with averages of 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds. If he can...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
Sports
Daily Tar Heel

UNC’s offensive woes and shooting slumps on full display in loss to Wake Forest

Shooting around 33 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range is simply not going to get it done in ACC play. For the second game in a row, North Carolina failed to get its offense in any sort of rhythm, finding itself in too large of a deficit to get out of as the Tar Heels suffered another big loss — 98-76 at the hands of Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC

