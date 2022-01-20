Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams’ Star Continues To Rise

North Carolina star Armando Bacot will play tonight at Wake Forest after being questionable with a tailbone injury. North Carolina will aim to bounce back from an 85-57 blowout loss at Miami Tuesday. Through 16 games, Bacot leads UNC with averages of 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds. If he can...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
The North Carolina men's basketball team (12-6, 4-3 ACC) failed to show up on both ends of the floor yet again on the road, losing big to Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 ACC), 98-76. North Carolina struggled out of the gates shooting just 6-20 from the field, but the Tar Heels only found themselves down 18-15 before the under-12 timeout.
Virginia vs. Duke: The #21 Blue Devils moved a game over .500 in the ACC with a win over the Cavaliers. Duke made 47.8 % in the game and had 14 assists on their 22 made shots while holding Virginia to just35.5 shooting.
Another week of ACC basketball means another week of great individual player performances. This week was special because in multiple games we had great performances by multiple players on the same team.
Shooting around 33 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range is simply not going to get it done in ACC play. For the second game in a row, North Carolina failed to get its offense in any sort of rhythm, finding itself in too large of a deficit to get out of as the Tar Heels suffered another big loss — 98-76 at the hands of Wake Forest.
