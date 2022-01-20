Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams’ Star Continues To Rise

Shooting around 33 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range is simply not going to get it done in ACC play. For the second game in a row, North Carolina failed to get its offense in any sort of rhythm, finding itself in too large of a deficit to get out of as the Tar Heels suffered another big loss — 98-76 at the hands of Wake Forest.

