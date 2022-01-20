ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Name "Vikings" Has To Go!

By Kurmudge
Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

Https://www.thecollegefix.com/is-the-viking-next-to-go-wwu-eyes-ditching-viking-mascot-due-to-colonialism/. A relic of vestigial colonialism in today's politically correct world means that Western...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears’ meticulous search for a GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind the rest of the NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be the judge of their process.

As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
Daily Norseman

Vikings Coach and GM

I am ok with the 2 young GM finalists. I think it is a long time coming to add young, bright people for the long haul future. The NFL used to be loaded with retreads in the coaching and gm ranks. Zim loved them. The Capers, Turners, Kubiaks, etc. These guys did solid work in the league and were paid handsomely and added to to the game. But what is truly exciting is a young coach/gm who has the skills to modernize and build. The Wilfs are smart for this approach. Somebody who has the smarts to understand the modern game, not a dusty old former CB/DC coach who has no clue what they are doing and alienates players. Somebody who will not draft a Ponder or give a 5th rounder for a non established kicker/punter hybrid.
NFL

Comments / 0

