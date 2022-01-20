The Name "Vikings" Has To Go!

I am ok with the 2 young GM finalists. I think it is a long time coming to add young, bright people for the long haul future. The NFL used to be loaded with retreads in the coaching and gm ranks. Zim loved them. The Capers, Turners, Kubiaks, etc. These guys did solid work in the league and were paid handsomely and added to to the game. But what is truly exciting is a young coach/gm who has the skills to modernize and build. The Wilfs are smart for this approach. Somebody who has the smarts to understand the modern game, not a dusty old former CB/DC coach who has no clue what they are doing and alienates players. Somebody who will not draft a Ponder or give a 5th rounder for a non established kicker/punter hybrid.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO