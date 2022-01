Former DAY6 member Jae turned on his livestream again following his controversy and admitted his statement about Jamie was "distasteful." On January 11, former DAY6's Jae streamed live in order to address his recent statement that caused a stir among K-pop fans all over the world. He recently faced criticism after blurting out during his previous livestream, "Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I could say this: Why Jamie tryin' to be a thot?" Many netizens heavily criticized Jae for using a derogatory term against the female singer. In addition, Jamie herself took to her Twitter to speak up on the issue by stating, "I hate that we as women have to be subjected to mens' humor to appease incels on the Internet period."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO