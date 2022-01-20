Fusion Connect acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect Morgan Stanley revenues to be in-line with the consensus estimates, while earnings are likely to miss the expected figure. The bank posted better than expected results in the last quarter, with total revenues increasing 26% y-o-y to $14.8 billion. It was led by a significant jump in investment banking, equities trading, and wealth management businesses. While investment banking derived its growth from higher mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity, followed by an increase in underwriting deal volumes, equity trading revenues benefited from higher trading volumes. Similarly, an increase in total client assets was the primary reason behind the growth in wealth management revenues – total assets increased 16% to $4.6 trillion between December 2020 and September 2021. We expect the fourth-quarter results to follow the same trend.

