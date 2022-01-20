ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fusion Connect acquired by Morgan Stanley

By SC Staff
scmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaged security services provider Fusion Connect was acquired Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Private Credit as part of a recapitalization and debt reduction move, reported SC Media sister site MSSP Alert....

www.scmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

The Exchange: Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a year of record revenue and global dislocations, the Wall Street CEO talked with Breakingviews about the future of wealth, why Morgan Stanley (MS.N) won’t be buying a European rival anytime soon, and how the market will have to get used to the end of free money, like it or not.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Hotel Brand - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Praveen Choudhary downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (NYSE:GHG) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $7.50, down from $17, suggesting an 11% upside. The analyst sees "several risks" that could result in the stock's valuation remaining "cheaper for longer." The risk factors include a...
ECONOMY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Morgan Stanley: ‘Winter is Here’ for Stocks

The stock market’s tumble likely will continue, with the S&P 500 vulnerable to another 10% drop, Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist said Monday. The market’s attention will shift from Federal Reserve tightening, which is now “well understood and appreciated,” to slowing U.S. economic growth, he said. And that will weigh on stocks.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley: What A Decade Plus Two

Morgan Stanley posted a 20 percent return on tangible common equity in 2021, a major accomplishment for James Gorman and his people. Accolades for James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). I feel that I must deviate a little from the usual format of these...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc Media#Mssp#Fusion Connect
oilandgas360.com

Morgan Stanley sees Brent crude at $100 by Q3

(Bloomberg) –Add Morgan Stanley to the list of banks expecting crude to reach $100 a barrel later this year. The bank expects stockpiles to slide even lower by the end of the year, after falling substantially in 2021, according to a research note to clients. Spare supply capacity will shrink to 2 million barrels a day from the current 3.4 million. Investment to boost supply capacity in the oil industry is expected to shrivel 30% by the end of this decade as green initiatives progress.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon

Morgan Stanley expects oil prices to hit $100 per barrel in the second half of the year, becoming the latest major Wall Street bank to expect triple-digit oil prices by the end of 2022. The oil market is headed to a “triple deficit” of low inventories, low spare production capacity,...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'

Morgan Stanley analyst Masahiro Ono named Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) a "Research Tactical Idea." Ono sees the share price rising relative to the country index over the next 45 days because the stock has traded off recently to make the short-term valuation "much more compelling." The share price is off...
STOCKS
fa-mag.com

Bank Of America And Morgan Stanley Buck The Cost Trend

Higher interest rates might be good for bank profits, but inflation has still been a shock for bank investors in recent days. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley offered some respite from the story of rising pay and other costs on Wednesday, however, reporting less of a jump in the fourth quarter than that of most big rivals.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Morgan Stanley outperforms rivals with profit beat

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) reported fourth-quarter profit which beat market expectations, outperforming rivals as its focus on advising wealth clients bore fruit, sending its shares up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday. The Wall Street investment bank also benefited from a boom in global dealmaking and keeping...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

What's in store for Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.59B (+7.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Morgan Stanley Stock To Report Mixed Results In Q4?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect Morgan Stanley revenues to be in-line with the consensus estimates, while earnings are likely to miss the expected figure. The bank posted better than expected results in the last quarter, with total revenues increasing 26% y-o-y to $14.8 billion. It was led by a significant jump in investment banking, equities trading, and wealth management businesses. While investment banking derived its growth from higher mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity, followed by an increase in underwriting deal volumes, equity trading revenues benefited from higher trading volumes. Similarly, an increase in total client assets was the primary reason behind the growth in wealth management revenues – total assets increased 16% to $4.6 trillion between December 2020 and September 2021. We expect the fourth-quarter results to follow the same trend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Morgan Stanley hires Brian Leung

Morgan Stanley appoints Brian Leung as sales manager of its Bank Resource Management (BRM) business. The firm aims to build out BRM in response to personnel movements within the business and to strengthen the department’s positioning within the region. Leung left Deutsche Bank last month after 13 years with...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Morgan Stanley promotes biggest class of managing directors since 2012

While efforts to hire and retain workers pick up across Wall Street, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) names 199 employees as new managing directors, a person with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg. This is up from 171 last year and 130 in 2020, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. region counts for 64%...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term. “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with...
MARKETS
Forbes

Why Morgan Stanley Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Morgan Stanley has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $19.92B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.72% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Morgan Stanley, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley highlights an MLK Day Treasury trade: At the Open

Morgan Stanley's holiday trading strategy says it makes sense to go short Treasury futures next week. "Combining the individual trading signals based on 10y Treasury future (NYSE:TY) price patterns before and after US holidays has generated an annual strategy with no down years since 1987," strategist Martin Tobias and team write in a note today.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Morgan Stanley hiking bonuses for top performers

Morgan Stanley will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year. Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy