Some celebrities attract controversy like magnets and it follows them wherever they go. Oddly enough, they have allies to stick up for them through the hard times. Most recently, Lil Durk gave a live performance of his hit track “Broadway Girls” with his collaborator Morgan Wallen. Furthermore, the country music star found himself wound up in controversy after using a racial slur during a public rant. Despite people accusing him of being a racist, Lil Durk vouches for the country music star. That comes as a huge shock.

7 DAYS AGO