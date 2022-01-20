Tackling food insecurity - [STREET SOLDIERS]

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of volunteers donated food, clothes and other supplies to Afghan refugees living in a hotel near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Sunday. “We are just waiting. We hope in the future we get a home,” said Munir Sadaqa. Since October, families have lived in Extended Stay hotel rooms on International Drive. This temporary housing placement follows the mass evacuations from Kabul amidst the grips of the Taliban in mid-August. From Afghanistan, several refugees were sent to other countries first, including Qatar and Germany, before ultimately landing on U.S. soil. “More than six months we have been out of...

