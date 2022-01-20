Creighton buries St. John’s behind 14 3-pointers

(Omaha) Alex O’Connell went 6/9 beyond the arc and scored 28 points to lead Creighton to an 87-64 home win over St. John’s. The Bluejays were 14/27 (51.9%) from 3-point range in Wednesday’s victory.

Arthur Kaluma went 8/11 from the field and 4/5 from deep to score 20 points. Ryan Hawkins had the team’s first five points of the game including a steal and slam dunk. The Atlantic native submitted 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals. Creighton held a 50-31 rebounding advantage.

The Bluejays are 11-5 on the season and will host DePaul on Saturday.