ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Creighton buries St. John’s behind 14 3-pointers

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19n42W_0dqVWPZ000

(Omaha) Alex O’Connell went 6/9 beyond the arc and scored 28 points to lead Creighton to an 87-64 home win over St. John’s. The Bluejays were 14/27 (51.9%) from 3-point range in Wednesday’s victory.

Arthur Kaluma went 8/11 from the field and 4/5 from deep to score 20 points. Ryan Hawkins had the team’s first five points of the game including a steal and slam dunk. The Atlantic native submitted 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals. Creighton held a 50-31 rebounding advantage.

The Bluejays are 11-5 on the season and will host DePaul on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Jeppesen’s 30 points help Riverside edge Audubon

(Oakland) Riverside salvaged a season split with Audubon by topping the Wheelers 62-58 in a boys basketball matchup Monday at Riverside. Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led the way with 30 points, Ayden Salais scored 12, and Aiden Bell added 10. Jeppesen was 11/17 from the field, 3/6 beyond the arc, and 5/8 at the line. Salais added 3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals. The Bulldogs fell on hard times early in the 2nd quarter, but responded with a big close to the half. An Audubon 15-0 run took the Wheelers from down six to up nine. Riverside bounced back with eight straight of their own to close within one. After Audubon briefly stretched the lead to 30-25, Jeppesen scored the final four points of the half to snug things up to 30-29 at the break.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

21-0 stretch sends Audubon girls past Riverside

(Oakland) Audubon scored the final nine points of the first half and the first 12 points of the second half in a 58-32 girls basketball win at Riverside on Monday. The Wheelers were led by 29 points from Aleah Hermansen. She made seven 3-pointers. They’ve won six of their last eight games with their only losses in that stretch being a five point game against Class 1A #3 Exira-EHK and a three point loss to to Class 2A #4 Treynor. Audubon is 12-6 overall and 8-3 in the Western Iowa Conference.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drake hands UNI another overtime defeat

(Cedar Falls) Drake outscored UNI 12-4 in OT to secure an 82-74 road win on Saturday. The Bulldogs rallied in the 2nd half to force the extra session after trailing 41-34 at half. All five starters were in double figures for Drake led by 18 points from Roman Penn. Garrett...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Placed 3rd in the 50 Free, 5th in the 100 Fly, and was on the runner-up 200 Freestyle Relay in a dual against Midland. -Placed 7th in the 3000 Premier at Iowa in 10:02.25. AHSTW Graduates. Gage Clay, Junior, Track and Field, Iowa State. -Next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Creighton, NE
Omaha, NE
Basketball
Local
Nebraska Basketball
Omaha, NE
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Iowa defeats Penn State, 68-51

(Iowa City) Iowa improved to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten with a 68-51 win over Penn State on Saturday. Keegan Murray posted 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks. Kris Murray came off the bend to finish with 13 points. Patrick McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon each scored 11. Penn State was held to 17/51 shooting.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State sputters to 59-44 loss against TCU

(Ames) Iowa State suffered a home loss to TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs improved to 13-3 with a 59-44 final score. 6’4″ junior Damion Baugh was a thorn in the Cyclone’s side with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 steals. ISU was led by 19 points and 12 rebounds from Izaiah Brockington. Iowa State only made 3/19 (11.5%) beyond the arc.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

IGHSAU to sanction girls wrestling

(State) The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport. The vote was made at the IGHSAU’s January 12th board of directors meeting and was announced prior to the start of the championship round of the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Coralville. The first IGHSAU-sanctioned season will take place during the 2022-23 school year.
CORALVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy