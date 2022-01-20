ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sen. Murphy: We should be very worried about war in Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine facing 100,000 Russian troops amassed on its border, as President Biden...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Joy Reid
MSNBC

Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Says America’s Strategy in Ukraine Seems “Reactionary”

“I think the U.S. Is trying to buy deterrence on the cheap,” says Retired Lt. Colonel and whistleblower, Alexander Vindman. As tensions rise in eastern Europe, the U.K. says that President Vladimir Putin is plotting to install a pro-Russian president in Ukraine. The Kremlin has positioned more than 100,000 military troops along the countries’ shared border, as well as in neighboring Belarus. “I think the U.S. Government has been very effective at making sure that this stays a limited conflict,” says retired U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the country’s foremost experts on the region. “The possibility of this turning into a World War is very, very low in the short-term, because the U.S. said that it is not prepared to go down the road and do the kinds of steps that could make this a bilateral confrontation.”Jan. 23, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Democrat says Tucker Carlson fans are calling wanting him to side with Russia as it threatens Ukraine

Tucker Carlson is increasingly inspiring Americans to side with Russia in the brewing Ukraine crisis, according to a US Congressman.“My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we’re not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia’s ‘reasonable’ positions,” Tom Malinowski, a Democratic former diplomat and current representative for New Jersey, wrote on Twitter on Monday.Mr Malinowski blamed the calls on the increasingly partisan news environment, where Mr Carlson regularly draws a massive audience on Fox News for his conservative commentary.“People...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sen#Europe#Russian
8newsnow.com

Ukraine - Russia tensions escalate

Ukraine - Russia tensions escalate, more than 100K Russian troops at the Ukranian border. US troops on alert, American diplomats ordered to leave the country. Natalie Brand with CBS News reports.
POLITICS
The Independent

Chaos on international markets as worries build over Russia tensions

A bruising day on global markets pushed the FTSE 100 to its lowest point in a month – though the index avoided some of the malaise of its European peers.The index closed down 2.6% after initially looking like it might avoid a drubbing on Monday morning.The 196.98-point drop took the index to 7,297.15, its lowest point since December 20.The escalating drumbeat of conflict risk in Ukraine has seen European equity markets fall back sharplyMichael Hewson, CMC Markets analystThe index opened only slightly in the red but continued to steadily push downwards over the day as investors worry about a potential...
ECONOMY
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Reuters

Kremlin says watching U.S. actions over Ukraine with great concern

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden scrambles to defuse Ukraine crisis in first foreign policy test since Afghanistan debacle

There were three questions for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and each of them was excellent.What, asked CNN’s long term defence correspondent Barbara Starr, specific military capabilities would the US troops take with them to Europe, and what specifically was their mission? In addition, how would the US know when that mission was accomplished?The questions levelled at Kirby came as the Pentagon said it had put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened alert, as pressure mounted on Joe Biden to respond more forcefully to the perceived threat to Ukraine from Russia. Several of America’s Nato allies, including Spain, Denmark and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy