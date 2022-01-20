Dolores Huerta, state health leaders encourage Covered California enrollment before deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta was one of the featured speakers at a virtual event Wednesday to encourage more people to sign up for medical coverage under Covered California.

The open enrollment period ends at the end of the month. Statewide leaders and healthcare experts are urging uninsured Californians to enroll, take advantage of financial help and to protect themselves and their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron surge.

“We know that this is so crucial. Not only do we get the health care coverage that we need but there’s a lot of preventative care also so we can know if there’s something wrong to begin with,” Huerta said.

Health officials say enrollment increased by more than 350,000 people over the past two years with financial help from the American Rescue Plan helping to lower costs.

California’s open enrollment period closes Jan. 31. You can sign up for coverage at this website.

