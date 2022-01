The New York Rangers rebounded this evening after a tough loss in Carolina, and blew out the Arizona Coyotes by a final score of 7-3. New York had a rough opening half of this game before absolutely torching the Coyotes with six unanswered goals. Igor Shesterkin got the start in net for the Rangers this evening, and turned aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced throughout the game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO