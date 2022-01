Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were shot and killed on a sidewalk Thursday morning and another teen, also 15, was shot and critically injured. West Valley police said Thursday that a 14-year-old male believed to be the shooter has been booked into juvenile detention, and the gun believed to be connected to the shooting has been recovered. Three other teens were questioned and released. Police said Thursday that the motive was unclear but that a dispute between two groups had escalated into an altercation prior to the shooting.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO