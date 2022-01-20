ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justices Gorsuch, Sotomayor, and Roberts Blow Up NPR Mask Story by Nina Totenberg

By Caleb Howe
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustice Neil Gorsuch said that the story from National Public Radio’s Nina Totenberg that he refused to wear a mask despite being asked to because of Justice Sonia Sotomayor‘s health is false. Justice Sotomayor also said that the NPR story by Totenberg is false. NPR’s response to...

www.mediaite.com

