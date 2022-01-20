ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Old Tappan over Pascack Valley - Wrestling recap (PHOTOS)

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Old Tappan defeated Pascack Valley in a 44-33 final on Wednesday in Old Tappan. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 on the year as Pascack Valley falls to...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Millburn over West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Zach Evenchick delivered 17 points for Millburn in its 57-40 victory against West Orange in West Orange. Jayson Levy turned in 10 points for Millburn (8-7) as its second-leading scorer. Jhenson Touze had 10 points of his own for West Orange (1-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys bowling: Bergen Tech takes top spot at Bergen County Tournament

The Bergen Tech boys bowling team put on an impressive performance on Saturday afternoon, rolling a 5,622 team score and taking the top spot at the Bergen County Tournament at Bowler City in Hackensack. While the team finished earned first place by a margin of 173 pins ahead of second-place...
NJ.com

Hillside over Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Dartangnon Siddons had a season high 17 points along with eight rebounds to lead Hillside to a 54-32 win over Science Park in Newark. A 6-5 sophomore, Siddons is now averaging 9.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Lewis Dennard, a 5-10 sophomore, was Hillside’s other double-figure scorer with 10 points.
HILLSIDE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Tappan, NJ
Old Tappan, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Hoboken over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Joel Lopez registered 15 points, four rebounds and two assists for Hoboken in its 50-29 win against Weequahic in Hoboken. Dorien Moorman logged 13 points, four boards and two assists for Hoboken (7-4). Reggie McFadden helped pilot Weequahic (2-6) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Boonton - Girls basketball recap

Aubrey Giordano netted 13 points to lift Mount Olive in its 45-41 overtime victory against Boonton in Boonton. Julia Klatt was the second-leading scorer with 12 points for Mount Olive (2-12), which outscored Boonton (6-5) by a 4-0 total in overtime. Elaiana Lagalla and Amanda Touhy scored 10 points apiece...
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter registered 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks for Freehold Township in its 84-64 win against Allentown in Freehold. Ryan Keegan supplied 19 points and four steals while Malachi Harris turned in 13 points, six dimes, five boards and three steals for Freehold Township (8-6).
ALLENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Combat#N J High School Sports#Twitter
NJ.com

Spotswood over Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Yarus went for 20 points to pace Spotswood in its 74-45 victory over Iselin Kennedy in Spotswood. Casey Cumiskey and Roman Carone led Spotswood (8-4) in secondary scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Yusef Gethers produced 13 points to steer Iselin Kennedy (1-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
NJ.com

Reckley takes Hackensack over Paramus - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Reckley recorded a game-high 36 points, including seven 3-pointer’s, in leading Hackensack to a 71-56 victory at home over Paramus. John Judkins added 11 points for Hackensack (8-6), which broke a 34-34 tie at halftime with a 17-9 run in the third quarter. Paramus is now 5-5. “The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 7 Manasquan over Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap

Brooke Hollawell led a balanced offense with 11 points as Manasquan, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Jackson Liberty 65-22 in Jackson. McKenna Karlson added eight points as Manasquan extended its winning streak to four and improved to 13-3. Ariana Broughton had 14 points and eight rebounds for...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap

Moorestown set the tone with an 18-4 first quarter advantage in defeating Burlington Township, 48-28 in Burlington Township. Riley Hiller led Moorestown with 12 points. Hiller had four of Moorestown’s five three-point field goals. Moorestown (6-5) has won five in a row. The Quakers only had one made free...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Medford Tech - Girls basketball recap

Michaela Weber delivered 27 points for New Egypt in its 50-33 victory against Medford Tech in Medford. Payton Arnold recorded nine points as the second-leading scorer for New Egypt (6-0). Soleil Casseus and Jada Jacobs produced 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Medford Tech (2-6). The N.J. High School Sports...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy