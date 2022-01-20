Old Tappan over Pascack Valley - Wrestling recap (PHOTOS)
Old Tappan defeated Pascack Valley in a 44-33 final on Wednesday in Old Tappan. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 on the year as Pascack Valley falls to...www.nj.com
Old Tappan defeated Pascack Valley in a 44-33 final on Wednesday in Old Tappan. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 on the year as Pascack Valley falls to...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0