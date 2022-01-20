ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

USC fraternity parties can return, but with guards near bedrooms to prevent sexual assaults

By Colleen Shalby Los Angeles Times (TNS)
 6 days ago

USC frats must post guards at parties after abuse claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms. The Los Angeles Times reports that strict rules issued in advance of spring fraternity recruiting known as rush follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several of the college’s fraternities last year. The resumption of social activities will not apply to several fraternities that have been suspended. An investigation of sexual abuse allegations continues under Title IX of federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and educational programs.
USC to require security guards in hallways and stairs leading to bedrooms during fraternity parties

Fraternities at the University of Southern California could soon begin hosting social gatherings again following allegations of sexual assault, so long as the groups follow a new set of guidelines. Among the rules is a requirement that security guards be present not only at a party's entry points and gathering areas, but also at the stairs or in the hallways that lead to bedrooms.
USC announces five fraternities on interim or modified suspension

In an email to the USC community on Jan. 18, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles F. Zukoski announced that four additional fraternities in the Interfraternity Council (IFC) have been placed on suspension. Three were placed on interim suspension, and one was placed on modified suspension. This...
COLLEGES
