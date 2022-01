Nearing the end of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ current six-game road trip, the team was looking to finish the trip on a high note after blowing multiple multi-goal leads in three of their previous four games and losing two games on this trip too. After falling short in overtime to Colorado, Toronto then followed up that game with a shootout win over Vegas, but not soon after played a great game against arguably the worst team in the league in Arizona but came up against Dominik Hasek himself in net and lost 2-1 in regulation.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO