Steelers QB Question

A busy offseason awaits the Pittsburgh Steelers and General Manager Kevin Colbert as more than 20 players enter free agency, and the winds of change are blowing at quarterback with 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger all but officially announcing his retirement. Though there remains a number of holes on the Steelers’...
As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter into uncharted territory at the quarterback position for the first time since the 2004 season when Ben Roethlisberger made his NFL debut, speculation regarding a number of names continues to ramp up for the black and gold when it comes to the next signal caller.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be evaluating and looking for a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly two decades this offseason. Ben Roethlisberger was selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft and the organization hasn’t had to worry about the position since.
The corpse is still warm from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 season, and the NFL regular season is still far from over. Yet, we couldn’t even get through Roethlisberger’s final games without every opinionated person, from fan to media analyst, putting the Steelers quarterback six feet under and begin speculating about who is taking his place.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to embark on a new era in 2022. Long-time starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to announce his retirement this offseason, meaning the Steelers will need a new starter heading into a season for the first time since 2004 when Roethlisberger replaced an injured Tommy Maddox and the rest is history.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, Black Monday is on the rise. The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the postseason in Year 2 under Mike McCarthy, but other teams could be looking to head in a new direction. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will...
All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
BOSTON (CBS) — Much like Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is fielding questions about his future. And much like Brady, Gronk is doing his best to push that decision off as long as possible.
Brady and Gronkowski are thinking about 2022 and not the NFC Championship Game after Tampa Bay’s season came to an end in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Brady said following Tampa’s loss to the L.A. Rams that it was much too soon for him to make such an important decision, and Gronkowski used that same play on Monday. He told reporters that it...
Comments / 0