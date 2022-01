There’s an interesting debate to be had about how important it is, as an electronic musician, to keep up with the latest developments in technology. On the one hand, it’s obviously not true that owning all the latest plugins and being au fait with the hottest trends is a prerequisite for making good music. Numerous artists are out there making genre-bending music with vintage synths and lo-fi gear, after all. But at the same time, some of the most interesting producers around are those exploring the fresh possibilities opened up by new technologies and ever-more powerful home computers.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO