Ben VanderWal wasn't apparently quite content with letting the ink dry on his signature performance. The 6-foot-7 Timothy Christian senior had a few more plays to make. VanderWal sunk a three-pointer with 1:10 left to give the Trojans a two-point lead. Then he capped off his 32-point, 11-rebound game with two free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining, clinching the Trojans' 56-52 win at Aurora Christian to sweep the season series in the Metro Suburban Blue.

AURORA, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO