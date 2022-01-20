ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Secretary Of State Says Some Counties Still Had Old Application For Mail-In Ballots On Their Websites

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNGx3_0dqVH3E200

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Secretary of State John Scott said Wednesday, Jan. 19 that some counties have mistakenly contributed to the confusion involving applications for mail-in ballots.

As CBS 11 reported Tuesday, hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots for the state’s March 1 primary have been rejected by North Texas counties because they don’t comply with the new state law, SB 1, that passed last year.

One reason is people filled out the old form.

The Secretary of State said some county elections departments didn’t provide a link to the new, updated application.

CLICK HERE for the correct application.

“It appears that from whatever sources, including some of the counties had the old application on their website, for use for application for a ballot by mail. It’s a huge concern. We had our new updated version on our website on December 3, the day after this statute went into effect,” said Scott.

He said his office held a webinar for county elections administrators December 21, and that they discussed the new application needed for mail-in ballots.

Asked if the Secretary of State’s Office told the counties about the new application before then, Scott said, “They absolutely would have had known where to go to get that, just like they got it and incorporated into the applications that they send out now.”

Scott and officials at his office didn’t specify which counties didn’t update their websites with the link to the updated application.

He said the counties may have had more than just the incorrect links, but possibly mailed applicants the old forms.

“That’s what we’re looking into right now, is whether those were actually sent out that were old forms as well as connected to the link. “We don’t believe that was mischievous in any way.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said his county updated the link.

Election administrators in Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties all told CBS 11 they had provided links to the new application on their websites too.

Judge Jenkins said he believes many people may have gotten the old applications from the Secretary of State’s website before the new one was posted December 3.

Under the new law, county election officers are not allowed to send voters mail-in ballot applications unless they request them.

The political parties and private organizations are allowed to distribute the applications.

County election officials also said another problem is that some people may have obtained the old forms that can still be found in libraries and post offices.

Jenkins and Democratic party officials have said that both political parties have sent out the updated application for mail-in ballots.

Voting by mail is not widespread in Texas.

Those eligible to do so are 65 and older, sick or disabled, those expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or out of the county during early voting and on Election Day.

Jenkins and other Democrats including State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas have repeatedly criticized SB 1 as a bad law.

In an interview Wednesday, West said, “We’ve had nothing but problems, problems, problems implementing Trump’s law and that’s what we’re doing in Texas.”

CBS 11 News reached out to State Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, author of SB 1, but didn’t hear back. Republicans have said the new provisions in the law are necessary to prevent fraud.

As part of the new law, the state now requires applicants to place either a driver’s license or a Texas DPS number or the last four digits of their social security number on the form.

But many forms have also been rejected because applicants have not provided the information that matches what’s already in the state’s voter registration database.

To avoid mistakes or a rejection of their application, Scott and election administrators strongly recommend that people place both their driver’s license or DPS number and the last four digits of their social security numbers on the new application.

That’s because most people may not remember which number they initially provided when they registered to vote.

If counties reject an application for a mail-in ballot, they are required to send the person a notice.

West said, “It’s incumbent upon those local administrators make sure that people get the rejection letters, that they contact them, and make sure they know how to fill them out and get them validated.”

As part of the new law, the state had to set-up a ballot tracker on the Secretary of State’s website.

It allows voters to check the status of their applications and make any corrections.

The Secretary of State’s office said it will offer training to the counties on Thursday.

Jenkins said he believes part of the problem is that the Secretary of State and the counties have a very compressed amount of time to put in place the new measures.

He believes with all of the publicity, all counties and private organizations will link to the new application.

The law requires that all applications are due no later than February 18.

No corrections will be allowed afterwards.

Scott urges people to vote.

CLICK HERE to see notice to be received if ballot is rejected.

Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said she believes the Secretary of State’s Office should provide more voter education on its website that offers more of an explanation about the application for mail-in ballots and about the ballot tracker.

Senator West said he is in the process of planning a townhall meeting with the Secretary of State in the next week so voters, whether Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, can learn information and ask questions.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH TEXAS SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN SCOTT

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

Comments / 5

Related
KXII.com

Some mail-in ballots rejected because of new Texas law

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law will change how applying for a mail-in ballot will work during the upcoming March primaries. So far, it’s already making counties reject applications. The law is Senate Bill 1, and it did not get signed without controversy. Democrats left for DC...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo responds to rise in rejected mail-in ballot applications, calls for Federal Voting Rights Legislation

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo responded to the rise in the number of rejected mail-in ballot applications Wednesday and called for a Federal Voting Rights Legislation. Hidalgo joins other democratic leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is currently in Washington D.C. attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
wbap.com

Up to 40% of Mail-In Ballots Have Been Rejected in 3 NTX Counties

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail in ballot applications because they did not meet requirements of the new law that requires a drivers license number or the last four digits of a social security number. Elections administrators in Dallas,Tarrant and Denton counties have said...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Royce West
TheAtlantaVoice

Plans to close all but one polling place in a rural Georgia county reverberate through a battleground state

Election officials in a rural Georgia county are weighing plans to close all but one polling place ahead of this year’s elections, alarming local voting and civil rights groups. But Wednesday’s vote by the Lincoln County elections board has reverberated far beyond this Georgia community of roughly 7,700 northwest of Augusta. The county is one […] The post Plans to close all but one polling place in a rural Georgia county reverberate through a battleground state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia announces new voter registration system for 2022 election cycle

ATLANTA – A new voter registration system in Georgia is said to be more advanced and secure. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the new system on Wednesday. An assistant Supervisor of Elections said the easiest way to explain it is like instead of using Internet Explorer, voters will be switching to Google Chrome.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#North Texas#Ballots#Voter Registration#State#Cbs 11
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: My mail ballot application was rejected. That’s no way to treat a citizen.

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Mail-in ballot application rejection rate worrying county elections officials

DALLAS — Elections officials across Texas report a much higher-than-normal rejection rate for mail-in ballot applications after changes to election law this year. But the head election official in the state defies allegations that that's the intent or result is voter suppression. Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia, in...
DALLAS, TX
US News and World Report

Texas Rejects Hundreds of Mail Ballot Applications Under New Voting Limits

(Reuters) - Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications, abiding by a new Republican-backed law just weeks before a March 1 primary kicks off this year's U.S. election cycle. "My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Democrat Dana DeBeauvoir, the Travis County clerk, told reporters...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County reporting many initial applications for mail-in ballots being rejected for simple reasons

Tarrant County's top election official reported that many of the initial applications for mail-in ballots are being rejected for simple reasons. The rejections are tied to the new identification requirements approved in 2020 by the Texas Legislature for mail-in ballots. Voters must list on their application a valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number so the number can be matched to their voter registration record.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
kpq.com

Counties Preparing to Mail Ballots for Special Election

Ballots for the upcoming special election February 8th should start getting mailed off over the next week. Douglas County says it will mail its ballots Friday, January 20th, while Chelan County will begin mailing its residents’ ballots next Wednesday, January 26th. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore is reminding everyone...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy