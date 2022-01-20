ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnville, ME

Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection tells citizens no need for a public hearing on 300-foot Lincolnville pier application

By Lynda Clancy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLNVILLE — Citizens objecting to a proposed pier that would, if approved, extend into Penobscot Bay 300 feet from the Lincolnville shoreline, are asking the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to assume jurisdiction over the state’s permitting process. The Commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, however, told the BEP...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
