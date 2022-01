Tom Brady has a tough decision to make as this seems to be the first year that he has seriously considered retiring from the NFL. Tom Brady, 44, may not be sticking around in the NFL for too much longer. Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their playoffs game and his season is officially over, he has to revisit the decision about whether this is the year to retire. “Over any other year, this is the first year that retirement has even had an inkling of being thought about on Tom‘s side of things,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO