The UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap an ugly two-game losing streak Monday night in the Smith Center, when Virginia Tech visits Chapel Hill. This game was originally scheduled for December 29, but was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Hokies’ program. Now, Carolina will play three games within the span of six days this week, all three of which will come at home. This is the first time UNC has hosted Virginia Tech in basketball since the 2018-19 season.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO