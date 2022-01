In the most recent Podcast To Be Named Later, I got to geek out about pitching with Max Kranick. In our discussion about the takeaways he had from last year, he brought up that he would like to throw his changeup more in 2022. Kranick is not going to be the only pitcher who makes that their new season resolution. It’s a pretty common one for pitchers, and while some are able to follow through, many revert back to a pitch mix that’s more familiar to them.

