Now that we are in the winter months unfortunately COVID-19 cases rising across the nation. Due to the high rate of cases, sometimes no matter how safe you are trying to be there are times you will come in contact with someone who tested positive. By now, we've all got the call "Hey, I just wanted you to know I tested positive," or "Hey, I just wanted to let you know I was with someone that just tested positive." That being said, you may not have time to go get tested or a testing site may not be open, but you know you need to get tested as soon as possible for your safety and that of others.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO